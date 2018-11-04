University of Alabama’s River Pitch seeks student, community entrepreneurs

Do you have an idea for a new product, service or business? Can you pitch it in three minutes or less?

If so, come to the Tuscaloosa River Market Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and participate in the 2018 River Pitch Business Idea Competition.

The competition allows students and community members to pitch their ideas to judges for a chance to win one of eight $1,000 prizes. Not only will participants have the opportunity to win money, but they will receive valuable feedback on ideas and, potentially, meet experts who will help improve their pitch and develop their ideas into businesses.

River Pitch is a joint effort of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, the EDGE Entrepreneurship Center, the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the City of Tuscaloosa.

Registration is required and available on the AEI’s website.

“Any solid business idea is worth bringing to River Pitch,” said Theresa Welbourne, executive director of the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute and EDGE. “Last year was our largest River Pitch event, and from that we had several new businesses start and accelerate. Additionally, with the opening of the new EDGE in January 2019, there will be even more opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

The competition is a part of the Tuscaloosa area’s celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 12-18. In addition to River Pitch, opportunities include:

Global Entrepreneurship Week aims to inspire millions in 170 countries to engage in entrepreneurial activity. The week connects those looking to start their own business with potential collaborators, mentors and investors.

