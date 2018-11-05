2018 State of the University presentation from President Watts available online

University of Alabama at Birmingham President Ray L. Watts delivered the annual State of the University address Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the Alumni Theater in the Hill Student Center.

The public event, sponsored by the Faculty Senate, offered the opportunity for the UAB community to hear about UAB’s progress during the past year firsthand and ask questions.

One of the highlights was also the recognition of the university’s first Emmy® award for “Outstanding Sports-Feature Segment,” which was announced at the 2018 Southeast Regional Emmy® Awards in Atlanta this past summer.

Watch the entire State of the University presentation below, including the question and answer session with those in attendance at the end.