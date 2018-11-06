James Spann: Alabama weather improves later today

James Spann forecasts changes ahead for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUNSHINE RETURNS LATER TODAY: A weakening band of storms is pushing through central and east Alabama this morning. The tornado watch that was in effect much of the night was canceled for all counties as of 5:30 a.m. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for parts of southeast Alabama later today, but the overall threat there is low.

The sky will begin to clear later today, and most north and central Alabama communities will enjoy a good supply of sunshine by afternoon with a high in the 68- to 74-degree range. Tonight will be fair and cool, with a low between 48 and 54 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: The surface front to the south will move slowly northward as a warm front tomorrow. Clouds move back in and we will forecast a few periods of rain, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The high will be close to 70. Rain remains possible at times Thursday and Friday with a cooling trend; the high will be in the low 60s Thursday and close to 60 degrees Friday. Additional rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely tomorrow through Friday. The sky should clear Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Very cool air settles into the state; we expect a sunny sky Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be below average. The high will be in the mid 50s Saturday and close to 60 Sunday. Morning lows will be well down in the 30s; widespread frost seems likely by early Sunday morning. Colder pockets will see lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday mornings.

NEXT WEEK: Even colder air arrives by the middle of next week; it looks like highs could drop into the 40s, with lows in the 20s by Wednesday and Thursday. That’s easily the coldest air so far this season. Most of the week looks dry.

LAST NIGHT’S STORMS: Several counties in north and west Alabama were placed under a tornado warning, and there were a number of reports of tree and power line damage, but thankfully no major structural damage was reported in our state. To the north, a woman died and two others were injured when a possible tornado ravaged a neighborhood in Rutherford County, Tennessee. The deceased woman’s identity was not revealed, but police said her home collapsed when the severe weather hit the Midland area of Christiana, Tennessee. Two others were injured in a mobile home that was damaged and rolled over during the storm.

