James Spann: Alabama gets wet at times Wednesday through Friday

NICE AFTERNOON: After a long, stormy night, the sky has cleared over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; with a good supply of sunshine most communities are up in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly fair with a low close to 50 degrees.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move in quickly Wednesday morning with a risk of showers as the front to the south moves northward, and rain is likely tomorrow afternoon. The weather will stay rather unsettled Thursday and Friday, with a cloudy sky and periods of rain both days. The high will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, followed by mid 60s Thursday and low 60s Friday. Rain totals on these three days will be around 1 inch for most of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Colder, drier air rolls into the state Friday night with a clearing sky, and the weekend will feature a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with cool days and cold nights. Lows will be in the 30- to 35-degree range, with 20s for colder spots. Widespread frost is likely early Sunday, when the wind will be near calm. The high will be in the mid 50s Saturday and close to 60 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The latest run of the American global model (the GFS) shows a moisture surge Monday with a chance of rain, followed by the coldest air so far this season by Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like highs will drop into the 40s and lows into the 20s by midweek.

STORM SURVEY UPDATE: National Weather Service Huntsville has confirmed two tornadoes in north Alabama last night: one EF-1 in Jackson County near Scottsboro, and another EF-1 in Lauderdale County at Cloverdale. Many other tornadoes were confirmed in north Mississippi and middle Tennessee; one person was killed in Christiana, Tennessee, last night. NWS Birmingham has a survey team looking at damage in southern Lamar County.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin.

