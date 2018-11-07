On this day in Alabama History: Gov. Samuel B. Moore died

November 7, 1846

Samuel B. Moore served as Alabama governor for nine months in 1831, presiding over the opening of the University of Alabama. He also promoted internal improvements such as improved navigation on the state’s waterways and building a state penitentiary, supported a state bank and approved legislation to extend jurisdiction of Alabama’s courts over Native Americans remaining in the state to exercise control over them. The Tennessee native was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1823 from Jackson County and five years later won election to the state Senate. In 1830, he became president of the Senate and because the office of lieutenant governor had not yet been created, Moore succeeded Gov. Gabriel Moore (no relation), who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Moore came in a distant third in the 1831 election and resumed his legal career.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.