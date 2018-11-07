James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times through Friday; colder air for the weekend

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

UNSETTLED WEATHER: Clouds return to Alabama today, and we expect rain to become fairly widespread across the state this afternoon and early tonight. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 60s for most communities. Clouds will stick around tomorrow and Friday, and we will mention periods of rain both days. We reach the 60s again tomorrow, but temperatures on Friday will hold in the cool 50s all day as cold air begins to roll in from the north. The sky begins to clear late Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Sunshine returns to the state Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be well below average for mid-November. We expect a low between 30 and 35 degrees for most places across north and central Alabama both mornings, but colder pockets will be in the 20s. The average date of the first freeze at Birmingham is Nov. 9, so the freeze is pretty much on time.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, some lingering rain is possible during the first half; otherwise it will be cloudy and cold, with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 53 degrees, falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 50 at kickoff into the low 40s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Southern Miss at Legion Field Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds move in Sunday night, and we expect rain at times Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next push of cold air. It will be a cold rain; it looks like we won’t get out of the 40s both days. And yes, the Global Forecast System hints at a few snowflakes over north Alabama Tuesday, but the low-level thermal values really don’t support that idea. Sunshine returns Wednesday, but temperatures stay cold; we drop down into the 20s early Wednesday morning. The record low at Birmingham on Nov. 14 is 24, set in 1986; we might be close.

STORM SURVEY RESULTS: So far, three tornadoes have been identified in Alabama from the storms late Monday night and early Tuesday morning; all were rated EF-1. One was in southern Lamar County near Millport, one was near Cloverdale in Lauderdale County and the other was near Scottsboro in Jackson County. Many more were identified over north Louisiana, north Mississippi and middle Tennessee.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin; tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

