Alabama Power launches Smart Neighborhood Builder Program

Building off the success of its first Smart Neighborhood, Alabama Power has developed a homebuilding program to partner with homebuilders on smart neighborhoods across the state.

Smart Neighborhood Builder Program promotes energy efficiency through collaboration with homebuilders to build energy-efficient homes that feature advanced energy products and home automation. These future-focused communities are designed to make customers’ lives more comfortable, convenient and connected through features that can be managed by smart devices and voice activation.

“We continuously strive to provide innovative energy solutions to improve the quality of life for our customers,” said Greg Barker, Alabama Power executive vice president for customer services. “With Smart Neighborhood Homebuilder, we expect to see the future of homebuilding become a reality in our state through industry-leading partnerships and the program’s growth.”

Three homebuilders across Alabama have committed to the program: Holland Homes and Harris Doyle Homes with plans for neighborhoods located in Auburn, and Curtis White Companies with a neighborhood planned for Leeds. Construction on the three communities will start in 2019.

Each Smart Neighborhood home is built to make residents’ lives easier, combining enhanced energy-efficiency measures and smart technologies. Alabama Power is partnering with Vivint Smart Home to equip each home with smart home technology including voice-activated security, smart locks, lights, cameras and garage door control.

Smart homes also will feature:

Google Home smart speakers for voice control of your home.

Nest Learning thermostats to help save energy and provide more control over your home’s temperature when you are at home or away.

Advanced energy-efficient building features: improved insulation, high-efficiency heat pump and water heater and Energy Star appliances.

Alabama Power representatives will serve as technical experts, supporting builders on program standards and energy-efficient technologies.

A number of Vivint Smart Home technologies are incorporated into Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood Builder Program. (contributed)

Holland Homes’ Northwoods subdivision will include 51 smart homes.

“We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Alabama Power on this new development and are excited for what this means for our company, the families that will call Northwoods home and the future of the home building industry,” said Daniel Holland, Holland Homes president. “We believe this Smart Neighborhood is truly on the cutting-edge of what can be done to incorporate the combination of the latest technologies with how we live our lives today into your home.”

Harris Doyle Homes will develop a 55-home Smart Neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Alabama Power on their Smart Neighborhood concept,” said Brooks Harris, Harris Doyle chief business development officer. “We firmly believe that smart homes are the future of housing, and Alabama Power has used its unparalleled knowledge and resource base to create a thoughtful, practical program that will benefit consumers with both energy savings and convenience. We can’t wait to introduce these innovative new homes to Auburn in 2019.”

Curtis White Companies’ Cedar Rock Farms neighborhood will feature 21 smart homes.

“Along with our trusted craftsmanship, we are excited to work with Alabama Power to be able to bring the future of smart home technology into our custom-built homes,” said Katie McLaughlin, Curtis White Companies vice president. “For customers this means their homes’ energy needs will be equipped with intelligent energy saving technology, saving them money and enhancing their home’s value.”

Construction is complete on Alabama Power’s flagship Smart Neighborhood – the Reynolds Landing community in suburban Birmingham. The project has received national acclaim, notably from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which named the project one of the most innovative energy projects in the country as part of its EnergyInnovates campaign.