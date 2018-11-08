Can’t Miss Alabama honors all who have served

Say thanks and salute a military veteran for their sacrifices

71st National Veterans Day Parade

Support our courageous heroes at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham Monday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Go here for the new parade route. Preceding the parade, other patriotic events are planned: the Raymond Weeks Memorial Service, a National Veterans Award Reception and the National Veterans Award Dinner on Sunday. The Veterans Memorial Service and the World Peace Luncheon are on Monday.

To learn more about Veterans Day events, visit http://nationalveteransday.org/events/.

Veterans Tribute

To honor our nation’s veterans, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has a full day of activities planned at the Marianna Greene Henry Special Equestrian (MGHSE) arena. The day will be highlighted by a F-16 flyover, a skydiving team performance, a patriotic performance by the Talladega College Choir and a performance by the MGHSE Rider’s Club. Local veterans organizations will have booths, food trucks and more. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the MGHSE arena located at 29401 AL Highway 21 S. in Talladega.

Contact Jimmy Creed for details at 256-282-9905.

Cane Quest Competition

Showcase your Orientation and Mobility (O&M) skills and travel techniques at the Helen Keller School of Alabama (HKS) Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America and will involve third- through sixth-graders from across Alabama who use canes in a competition to show off their O&M skills. HKS provides functional-based instruction to sensory-impaired students with multiple disabilities and/or deaf-blindness using an individual approach to living and work skill development. The competitors will complete a course of travel challenges using sensory information, white canes and their O&M skills. At each challenge station, they will earn coins that can be exchanged for prizes at the Cane Quest Prize story. O&M skills are critical in helping the blind and visually impaired achieve independence in their everyday lives at home, school and in the workplace, and this event will help to promote gaining that independence. HKS is located at 1101 Ft. Lashley in Talladega.

Email or call Melody Brown at [email protected] or call 205-201-8801.

National Peanut Festival

There is so much to do and see at the National Peanut Festival , from art to magic shows to comedy to music. Go here for the complete schedule. ATMs are assessible and major credit cards are accepted. Wheelchairs, strollers and mobility scooters are for rent. The festival is through Sunday, Nov. 11 in Dothan.

Stay current through Facebook and Twitter.

Homestead Hollow

Springville’s Homestead Hollow will have its final festival of the year Nov. 9-11 with live music, food and family-friendly activities. Adult tickets are $8, children ages 3 to 12 are $4 and age 2 and under are free. No pets are allowed. Homestead Hollow is located at 1161 Murphrees Valley Road in Springville.

For more information, call 205-467-3681, 205-467-2002 or email [email protected].

Birmingham Botanical Garden

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, hollies, Japanese maples, ornamental grasses, herbs and vegetables are among the array of flowers. View the November gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Songwriters and musicians will take part in the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. Brown was a night watchman at the legendary Flora-Bama and was featured on the Paul Harvey radio show. Hear old and new artists explain the meaning behind their lyrics. The performances will be in a variety of venues in Florida and on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Visit the website to learn mor

Fairhope Film Festival

Learn more about Fairhope’s Film Festival competition Nov. 9-11. Award-winning documentaries, narratives and shorts will be a film-lover’s dream. There are five venues within walking distance. Click here for the complete schedule.

Follow this link for frequently asked questions.