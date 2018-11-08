James Spann: Freezing temperatures possible in Alabama this weekend

RADAR CHECK: We are seeing some patchy light rain over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon. Heavier thunderstorms are over south Alabama, south of a stalled surface front. Temperatures are in the 50s over north Alabama, but Dothan, in the southeast corner of the state, reported 81 degrees earlier this afternoon. Some rain remains possible tonight across the state with a cloudy sky.

A cold front will bring more rain to Alabama on Friday, mostly during the morning for the north and central counties of the state, followed by a sharp change to colder temperatures. We start the day in the 50s Friday morning, but temperatures will fall into the 40s Friday afternoon with a brisk north wind. The sky will clear Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We project lows in the 28- to 34-degree range for most communities across north and central Alabama both Saturday and Sunday mornings; many places will see their first freeze of the season. Frost should be widespread early Sunday with a clear sky and light wind. We start the weekend with a bright, sunny day Saturday; the high will be in the 48- to 52-degree range. Clouds return Sunday with a high in the 50s; some light rain could reach the state late in the day or Sunday night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a temperature near 53 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 50 at kickoff into the low 40s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Southern Miss at Legion Field Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A surface low moving through the northern Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread rain Monday with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s all day. Then, Tuesday will be a raw, cloudy, cold and windy day with rain ending during the morning. The high Tuesday will be only in the low 40s, and a strong north wind will make it feel colder. We might even see a few snow flurries over far north Alabama in the cold air Tuesday, but there won’t be any impact if a flake or two falls. The cold air is the big story.

By Wednesday morning the sky clears and we drop into the mid 20s. The record low for Birmingham on Nov. 14 is 24, set in 1986; we will be very close to that. Then, the rest of the week will be dry with a slow warming trend.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

