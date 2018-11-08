Tore up at Talladega Superspeedway: Progress comes with destruction at storied track

If you consider the Talladega Superspeedway sacred ground, you might not want to look at these pictures.

The track now has a huge hole through it at the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

It gives a whole new meaning to “tore up at Talladega.”

But don’t worry, this is all part of the $50 million Transformation project at the speedway. That hole will become the Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel, giving large trucks and recreational vehicles continuous access to the infield – something track officials have said fans have wanted for years.

So, while it can’t be easy seeing the tri-oval broken, it is a comfort knowing that come April the track will be back to normal and access to the infield improved just in time for the 2019 spring race.