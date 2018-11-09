On this day in Alabama history: Arthur McKinnon Brown was born

November 9, 1867

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, on this day in 1867, Arthur McKinnon Brown graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1891 with special qualification in surgery. While at Michigan, Brown had heard about the difficulty of Alabama’s grueling medical exam and decided to test himself against it. He moved to Birmingham and took the exam administered by the Jefferson County Medical Board and made the highest score recorded to that date. He opened a practice in Bessemer, moved to Cleveland during a national economic collapse, but returned to Alabama the following year and settled in Birmingham. Brown and his second wife Nellie became prominent members of Birmingham’s African-American community. He helped start the Children’s Home Hospital, the only facility in the city open to black doctors. Brown died on Dec. 4, 1939.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The families of Birmingham physician Arthur McKinnon Brown (front row, second from left) and educator Arthur Harold Parker (seated, third from right), taken in the early 1900s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Birmingham Public Library Archives) Arthur McKinnon Brown (1867-1939), shown here as a youth, was a civic leader, military surgeon and one of the first African-Americans to practice in Birmingham. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Birmingham Public Library)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.