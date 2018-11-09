James Spann: Alabama gets rain this morning, then falling temperatures

James Spann forecasts a big chill for Alabama as the weekend approaches from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WET START: Rain was fairly widespread across Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front about to enter the northwest corner of the state. Temperatures are between 55 and 60 degrees across the northern and central counties of the state, and this will be pretty much the high of the day. The rain will end during the midday, northwesters winds will increase and temperatures will fall into the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

FREEZE WARNING: The sky will clear tonight, and we project lows in the 28- to 34-degree range for most places early tomorrow morning. A freeze warning is in effect for roughly the northern third of the state.

THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be sunny but cold for mid-November, with a high between 47 and 50 degrees. Sunday morning will feature a low between 26 and 32 for most north and central Alabama communities, with freezing temperatures extending deeper into the state along with a widespread frost. Clouds will increase during the day Sunday with a high between 55 and 60 degrees.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a temperature near 50 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 47 at kickoff to near 40 by the final whistle.

UAB will host Southern Miss at Legion Field Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the 30s by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: A low moving through the northern Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread rain to the state Monday. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures in the 40s all day. The rain will end Tuesday morning, but the day Tuesday will be cloudy, windy, cold and raw, with a high only in the low 40s. A north wind of 12 to 25 mph will make it feel colder. The sky will clear Tuesday night, and we drop into the mid 20s by daybreak Wednesday, with potential for a freeze deep into south Alabama.

The rest of the week will be dry with a slow warming trend.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: An EF-2 tornado moved from near Osceola, Arkansas, to Covington, Tennessee, and was the beginning of a multiple-day severe weather event for “Dixie Alley.” On the following day, Nov. 10, 2002, nine tornadoes touched down in Alabama, killing 12 people and injuring many more. Some of the more significant damage was at Carbon Hill in Walker County from an EF-3 tornado.

