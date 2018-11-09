James Spann: Freeze warning for much of north Alabama

HERE COMES THE COLD AIR: As forecast, temperatures have been falling across much of north Alabama this afternoon in the wake of a cold front that passed through earlier today; rain continues south and east of the front. The rain will continue to end over the next few hours, and the sky will clear from the northwest. By daybreak tomorrow, much of north Alabama will be at or below 32 degrees, and a freeze warning remains in effect.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a sunny but cold and breezy day with a high between 45 and 50 degrees. The average high for Nov. 10 at Birmingham is 66. Sunday morning will feature another freeze with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s for most places; the freeze will extend deeper into the central counties of the state. And frost should be widespread with a clear sky and light wind. The day Sunday will be dry, but clouds will increase with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Some rain could reach the state after midnight Sunday night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, we expect a clearing sky with temperatures falling from the 40s into the upper 30s by the fourth quarter of the games.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a temperature near 50 degrees at kickoff, falling into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn is at Georgia Saturday (6 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 47 at kickoff to near 40 by the final whistle.

UAB will host Southern Miss at Legion Field Saturday evening (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the 30s by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cold and wet with rain much of the day; temperatures will have a very hard time getting out of the 40s. On Tuesday, the rain ends early in the day. Otherwise it will be windy and cold, with a high only in the low 40s; a north wind of 12 to 25 mph will make it feel colder. The sky will clear Tuesday night, and by daybreak Wednesday we expect a low in the mid 20s, very close to record levels. The record low at Birmingham on Nov. 14 is 24, set in 1986.

Thursday morning will be cold as well, with a clear sky and a low in the 20s for most places; then a slow warming trend begins Thursday afternoon. The latter half of the week will be dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: An EF-2 tornado moved from near Osceola, Arkansas, to Covington, Tennessee, and was the beginning of a multiple-day severe weather event for “Dixie Alley.” On the following day, Nov. 10, 2002, nine tornadoes touched down in Alabama, killing 12 people and injuring many more. Some of the more significant damage was at Carbon Hill in Walker County from an EF-3 tornado.

