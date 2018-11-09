It’s a safe bet that if you’re having Thanksgiving dinner in the South, the dessert table has at least one pecan pie on it.

That’s because pecans are at the heart of many of our favorite Southern treats, from pralines to divinity to pies.

Tanner’s Pecans & Candies has been cracking into the pecan’s potential since 1940 when B.C. Tanner began gathering, shelling and selling pecans wholesale. His son, B.C. Tanner Jr., got the company into making cakes, pies, candies and other treats.

Tanner’s Pecans & Candies cracks list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

When Danny Fox was looking to find a different career path more than 17 years ago, he and his wife, Leslie, learned Tanner’s was for sale. They’ve kept the tradition going.

The goodness of the pecans at Tanner’s cracked the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.