Alabama Power joins with other utilities to raise alertness about scams

Criminals posing as utilities cost Americans nearly a quarter of a billion dollars a year. Knowing their tricks is the best way to avoid getting scammed.

Alabama Power is one of more than 100 utilities in the U.S. and Canada participating in Utility Scam Awareness Week, November 11-17. Utilities United Against Scams is a coordinated effort, designed to share knowledge of the schemes which cross over state lines.

All this week on Alabama NewsCenter, we will highlight some of the variations in the scams, and provide resources you can share.