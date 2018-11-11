Check out winners of Alabama Grocers Association’s Food Industry Finest luncheon

The Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) held its annual Food Industry Finest luncheon Nov. 1 honoring wholesaler and vendor of the year award winners.

More than 150 people attended the event at The Club in Birmingham where Curtis Lyons was recognized as Vendor of the Year and Danny Babb took the award for Wholesaler of the Year.

Lyons was born in Pensacola and attended Clark College on a football scholarship, working summers for Flowers Baking Co. When he injured his knee his senior year, his hopes of playing in the NFL ended and Lyons turned his attention to Flowers Baking Co. full time in 1985.

He started with a bread delivery route but rose through the ranks to become a vice president in 2005. In 2015, Lyons was honored with the Spirit Award at Flowers Foods.

Lyons serves on the AGA board of directors, a position he’s held for five years.

Like many, Babb began his grocery career as a teenager when he started bagging groceries at Thornberry’s SuperValu in Richmond, Kentucky, when he was 17.

The job helped him develop people skills and customer service and his time running the register taught him other lessons, such as not every pretty girl who wants to cash a $100 check can be trusted.

Babb worked at Winn-Dixie while pursuing his Business Administration degree at Eastern Kentucky University. He would go to work for Winn-Dixie in the Nashville area for a decade after college. Of all the things he picked up while at Winn-Dixie, the best was his wife of 30 years, Helen, a former representative for Procter and Gamble.

Babb moved into wholesale in 1984 when he joined Malone and Hyde, which Fleming later acquired. Fifteen years ago, Associated Wholesale Grocers purchased the business. In his 34 years in wholesale, Babb served as a labor management specialist, retail counselor, customer service supervisor, HBC/GM group manager, director of training and new business development manager.

Babb has served on the AGA board of directors for nearly two years.

“We are honored to have so many amazing people in the grocery industry that care about their customers and the communities they serve,” said Frank D’Amico III of BTC Wholesale and chairman of the AGA. “The two individuals we honored today all have a high standard and level of commitment to their companies and the people of Alabama.”

Ellie Taylor, president of the AGA, said the honorees exemplify dedication to a vital industry over many decades.

“Both of these fine individuals hold a special place within the Alabama grocery industry,” Taylor said. “They are committed to providing outstanding customer service, growth and stability in the Alabama market and serve as examples of excellence in the industry.”

The food retail industry in Alabama accounts for 69,000 jobs with more than $2.2 billion in annual wages. Grocers pay more than $1.2 billion in state taxes and have a total economic impact on the state’s economy of more than $12 billion.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama Grocers Association’s Food Industry Finest luncheon. (contributed) The Alabama Grocers Association held its Food Industry Finest luncheon at The Club. (contributed) U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer addresses the Alabama Grocers Association. (contributed)

In addition to recognizing the award winners, the luncheon featured addresses from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, Agriculture and Industries Commissioner John McMillan and others.

The AGA has more than 135 retail members operating nearly 1,000 stores, along with more than 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members.