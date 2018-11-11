On this day in Alabama history: Isaac Taylor Tichenor was born

November 11, 1825
In a career that spanned a half century, Isaac Taylor Tichenor filled several important leadership roles in Alabama and the South. He was a Southern Baptist pastor, Confederate chaplain, pioneering mining executive, college president and Baptist home missions director who became a leading advocate of the New South movement in Alabama. Tichenor was born on Nov. 11, 1825 in Spencer County, Kentucky. He moved to Alabama in 1852 to serve as pastor of Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, serving as pastor to many of the state’s most prominent leaders. Tichenor was a combat chaplain in the Civil War, and in 1872 accepted the presidency of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama (now Auburn University). There he promoted revolutionary changes in higher education that addressed not only issues at Auburn, but across the South. Tichenor pushed for the latest innovations in scientific education to meet the changing needs of the postwar South, such as diversifying the economy, promoting industrialization and tapping into the region’s vast natural resources.
