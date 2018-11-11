On this day in Alabama history: Isaac Taylor Tichenor was born

November 11, 1825

In a career that spanned a half century, Isaac Taylor Tichenor filled several important leadership roles in Alabama and the South. He was a Southern Baptist pastor, Confederate chaplain, pioneering mining executive, college president and Baptist home missions director who became a leading advocate of the New South movement in Alabama. Tichenor was born on Nov. 11, 1825 in Spencer County, Kentucky. He moved to Alabama in 1852 to serve as pastor of Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, serving as pastor to many of the state’s most prominent leaders. Tichenor was a combat chaplain in the Civil War, and in 1872 accepted the presidency of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama (now Auburn University). There he promoted revolutionary changes in higher education that addressed not only issues at Auburn, but across the South. Tichenor pushed for the latest innovations in scientific education to meet the changing needs of the postwar South, such as diversifying the economy, promoting industrialization and tapping into the region’s vast natural resources.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Portrait of Isaac Taylor Tichenor. (Auburn University Libraries, Wikipedia) Isaac Taylor Tichenor was the pastor at First Baptist Church in Montgomery for many years in the mid-19th century before becoming president of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama (now Auburn University) in Lee County in 1872. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) API cadets drill in Ross Square, c. 1917. (Auburn University Libraries Digital Archives, Wikipedia) Samford Hall, located on South College Street in Auburn, replaced the original building of the East Alabama Male College (now Auburn University) after it burned in 1887. Samford Hall currently houses the offices of the Auburn University administration. (1897 Glomerata, Wikipedia) One of the largest universities in Alabama, Auburn University is one of three land-grant institutions in the state. Located in west-central Lee County, it was chartered by Methodists as East Alabama Male College in 1856 and went through several name changes before becoming Auburn University in 1960. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photograph by Justin Dubois)

