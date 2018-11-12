On this day in Alabama history: UA football lost 5-4 to Birmingham Athletic Club

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Team photo of the 1892 University of Alabama football team. (The Paul W. Bryant Museum, Wikipedia)

November 12, 1892

Most die-hard University of Alabama football fans have heard about the team’s first game, on Nov. 11, 1892. The Cadets (“Crimson Tide” came later) beat an all-star team of Birmingham high school students 56-0. But how about that crazy second game, played the following day? It took place at old Lakeview Park in Birmingham, against a team put together by the Birmingham Athletic Club (BAC). At that time a touchdown earned four points, the extra point was worth two points and a field goal was a whopping five points. Alabama scored first and held its one-touchdown lead until the final minutes. Unfortunately for the Cadets, it all came down to a field goal. The kicker was BAC founder Joseph Ross, an Irish-born rugby lover. His drop-kick went 63 yards for the win – and Alabama’s first loss. If it’s any consolation, a rematch took place the following month. The Cadets won 14-0, on three touchdowns plus an extra point, er, two points.

Read more at The Paul W. Bryant Museum.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

