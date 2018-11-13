James Spann: Cold, wet weather for Alabama through Thursday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the mostly wet, chilly work week ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD, DAMP, SOGGY: An upper trough is hanging back to the west of Alabama, and we remain in a broad southwest flow aloft with a moist air mass below. Cloudy and cold weather continues today with light rain/drizzle at times. A warm front is over the extreme southern part of the state, and we have some 60s near the Florida state line early this morning, but cold air will eventually push southward later today and tonight. For north and central Alabama, most communities will hold in the 45- to 50-degree range all day.

TONIGHT/TOMORROW: Expect no real change tonight. The weather will be cloudy and cold, with a low around 40 degrees and the chance of some scattered light rain and drizzle. Tomorrow, rain will increase again as the upper trough to the west lifts out. Rain should be fairly widespread tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night, with additional amounts of around 1 inch likely.

To the west, a touch of freezing rain or sleet is possible over north Mississippi and west Tennessee tomorrow morning, where cold air is deeper, but no significant impact is expected there.

THURSDAY: Rain will end early in the day; otherwise, this will be a cloudy, cold day with some drizzle possible. Parts of north Alabama won’t get out of the 30s; our average high is in the mid 60s in mid-November. Some light wintry precipitation is possible over parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, but no major impact is expected there. The sky will finally clear Thursday night as dry air returns to the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather will be much brighter, with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. The high Friday will be in the mid 50s, followed by highs between 59 and 63 over the weekend. The coldest morning will come early Friday with most north and central Alabama communities seeing a low between 28 and 32. South Alabama will be mostly in the mid to upper 30s early Friday morning.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: For now the weather looks cool and dry Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the 55- to 60-degree range. The Global Forecast System then shows a surface low in the Gulf that will bring potential for rain on Thanksgiving Day.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the Leeward Islands now has only a medium chance of development over the next five days; if anything does happen to form there, it will be swept out into the open Atlantic late this week by the upper trough over the eastern third of the U.S. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

RAIN TOTALS: Here are some Monday rain totals from our team of Skywatchers:

Nances Creek — 5.08 inches

Weaver — 3.86 inches

Jemison — 3.28 inches

Jacksonville — 3.26 inches

Arley — 3.23 inches

Moody — 3.12 inches

Heflin — 2.81 inches

Rainbow City — 2.54 inches

Mountain Brook — 2.53 inches

Bessemer — 2.14 inches

Coker — 2.12 inches

Concord — 2.05 inches

Remlap — 1.96 inches

Trussville — 1.82 inches

Northport — 1.73 inches

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

