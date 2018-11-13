James Spann: Cold, soggy weather continues for Alabama

COLD NOVEMBER DAY: Temperatures have been slowly falling across Alabama today; at 3 p.m. Cullman had dropped to 38 degrees with a thick cloud cover. Most other north and central Alabama communities are in the 40- to 45-degree range. The cold air has reached the coast, where Mobile reports 49 degrees. Widespread rain continues to fall in a broad zone from Mobile to Montgomery to Roanoke.

TONIGHT/WEDNESDAY: Clouds hang tough. We could see some light rain or drizzle tonight, but rain becomes widespread Wednesday and Wednesday night as a deep upper trough west of the state lifts out. It will be a cold rain; we will have temperatures holding in the 40s all day Wednesday.

To the west, there is a winter weather advisory issued for parts of north Mississippi and west Tennessee, where the air will be colder. Some light freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible there, but we expect no wintry precipitation issues in Alabama.

THURSDAY: Rain ends early in the day, but clouds will stick around and the day will be cold. Many north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 30s; that is about 30 degrees below average for mid-November. The sky finally clears Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Finally, we’ll see brighter weather. We expect sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. The high will be in the mid 50s Friday, followed by low 60s Saturday and Sunday. We will be close to freezing early Friday; then lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 35- to 41-degree range for most places.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The weather looks cool and dry Monday and Tuesday — partly sunny both days with a high around 60 degrees. Clouds increase Wednesday, and at this point rain looks likely on Thanksgiving Day as a surface low moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

