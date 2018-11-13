How scams can give small businesses big headaches

In recent years, small businesses across North America have been singled out by criminals. Typically, these are restaurants and retail locations that are extremely busy and short-staffed. The caller pretends to be from the power company, warning that the service will be shut off unless a payment is made immediately.

Most often, this involves a form of payment like a prepaid debit card, untraceable once the number is given. Alabama Power does not demand payment with debit cards.

If you ever have questions about your account, you can call our customer service team and see where you stand.

Residential customers: 800-245-2244

Business customers: 888-430-5787

