James Spann: Alabama stays cold, wet today; brighter weather by Friday

MORE COLD RAIN: A deep, cold core upper low over northeast Texas will lift out today, bringing widespread rain to Alabama over the next 24 hours. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures holding in the 30s and 40s all day; our average high is in the mid 60s in the middle of November. Rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely, not enough for any really significant flooding issues.

To the west, there is a winter weather advisory in effect around Memphis and parts of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and east Arkansas, where a wintry mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible. It sure feels like snow over northwest Alabama, but thermal profiles show the atmosphere will deliver only a cold rain today.

The rain will end from the west after midnight tonight, but clouds will linger through the day tomorrow. We note a freeze warning is in effect for tomorrow morning across west Alabama in a broad zone from Hamilton and Haleyville all the way down to Mobile; lows there should be in the 28- to 32-degree range.

The day tomorrow will be cloudy and cold. North Alabama won’t get out of the 30s, and highs over the southern counties of the state will be in the 40s. The sky finally clears tomorrow night as dry air works into the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunny, pleasant days and clear, cold nights. The high Friday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low to mid 60s over the weekend. The coldest morning will come early Friday, with a low between 28 and 32.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 57 at kickoff into the low 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 63 at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

UAB will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (6 p.m. kickoff). Clouds will increase during the game, but the weather will stay dry. Temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Wednesday with a high mostly in the low 60s, but global models continue to advertise a low in the northern Gulf of Mexico that will bring rain to much of Alabama on Thanksgiving Day with a high in the 50s. Then, Friday and Iron Bowl Saturday look dry.

TROPICS: A disturbance near Puerto Rico is not expected to develop, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

