If these walls could talk: Original wallpaper found at F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Alabama home

Sarah Powell felt a bit like Indiana Jones – if Indiana Jones had been an interior decorator.

While preparing to renovate the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum in Montgomery, Powell, the museum’s executive director, noticed something strange behind the existing wallpaper.

She pulled a bit back and gasped.

“We found historic and original wallpaper this past April, while we were refurbishing to get the Airbnb ready,” Powell said. “Then we found a different pattern in another room. There is a total of 10 patterns dating back to 1910 to 1930, we confirmed, which means the wallpaper existed while Scott and Zelda were here. This’s very exciting.”

Fitzgerald Museum walls are talking through uncovered wallpaper from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The wallpaper patterns are diverse in colors and design. There are purples and greens and browns, and all are in great condition. There is even wallpaper in the closet of one of the bedrooms.

“We are preparing to plan for a capital campaign to raise the funds necessary for the renovation,” Powell said.

Finding the wallpaper, which is original to the home, means the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum can potentially be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Because we found the wallpaper true to the original home, we are aiming to be on the National Register of Historic Places, which would entitle us to federal funds,” Powell said. “It also means we will be on a national and international map. This is the only dedicated museum for Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald in the world, so now people can find us from anywhere.”

Sarah Powell, executive director of the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum, looks over the wallpaper discovered during renovations. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Newly discovered wallpaper at the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum dates from the time the celebrity literary couple lived in the house that is now the only museum devoted to them. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)

The F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is dedicated to the lives and legacies of the famous literary couple. They lived at the Montgomery home from 1931 until 1932, and they wrote portions of their novels there. Zelda’s “Save Me the Waltz” and F. Scott’s “Tender is the Night” were both written during their stay.

For more information, visit www.thefitzgerald museum.org.