James Spann: Long dry spell ahead for Alabama

CLEARING: The sky is clearing across Alabama this afternoon. The sky is sunny from Birmingham south and west, and the lingering clouds over northeast Alabama will move out this evening. It is very cold for mid-November. In fact, temperatures are about 30 degrees below average, with most places across the northern half of the state only in the 30s. Cullman and Fort Payne were still below freezing at mid-afternoon.

Tonight, with a clear sky, temperatures will drop below freezing over most of Alabama, with the exception of the southeast corner of the state. Freeze warnings are in effect.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for sunny days, clear nights and a warming trend. Look for a high in the upper 50s Friday, followed by mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. It will be a very nice weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 59 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

UAB will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (6 p.m. kickoff). Clouds will increase during the game, but the weather will stay dry. Temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The Global Forecast System model continues to suggest the entire week for Alabama will be dry with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights; highs will be in the low 60s on most days, with lows mostly in the low 40s. The weather also looks dry for Iron Bowl Saturday on Nov. 24.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. The season ends on Nov. 30.

