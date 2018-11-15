Music legend Patti LaBelle brings electrifying sounds to the Magic City in Can’t Miss Alabama

Catch these performances before the holiday rush begins.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards.

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Songwriters and musicians will take part in the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival. Brown was a night watchman at the legendary Flora-Bama and was featured on the Paul Harvey radio show. Hear old and new artists explain the meaning behind their lyrics. The performances will be in a variety of venues in Florida and on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Patti LaBelle

Rhythm and Blues singer Patti LaBelle will perform Sunday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. LaBelle, a Grammy-award winner, is a singer, actress and entrepreneur. Her singing career spans nearly six decades with hit songs “New Attitude,” “Lady Marmalade,” “On My Own,” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Birmingham Botanical Garden

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, hollies, Japanese maples, ornamental grasses, herbs and vegetables are among the array of flowers. View the November gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Birmingham Bulls

Birmingham Bulls will take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $9 to $26.

The venue is the Von Braun Center at 700 Monroe Street, S.W.

UAB Blazers

The UAB Blazers will play the West Alabama Tigers Sunday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The venue is the Bartow Arena at 617 13th Street South.