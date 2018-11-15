Youth leadership conference puts life skills in the hands of students

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Presenters at the annual APSO Youth Leadership Conference help impart information to help students succeed. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) hosted their annual Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 11-12.

Students in the 11th and 12th grades were hosted at the Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters to learn skills to help prepare them overcome obstacles and succeed in life.

This year’s theme was entitled “Lighting Our Future!”  Professionals shared tips with the students on a variety of topics including social media etiquette and financial planning.

Students also learned about the effects of bullying and were given tips on how to respond if they fall victim.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson, who’s slated to play with the Birmingham Iron in 2019 (part of the Alliance of American Football League), also made a special appearance to give words of encouragement to the more than 100 students.

This is annual program sponsored by APSO, a volunteer-led organization is comprised of Alabama Power employees and their spouses.

The annual conference hosted more than 100 high schoolers. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Presenters shared tips to help prepare the students with important life skills. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Bullying was one topic which students learned at the annual youth leadership conference. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Students listen at the presenters at the annual leadership conference. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
The conference was hosted at the Alabama Power Headquarters auditorium. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

 

