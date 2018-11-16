Don’t get bit by a Bitcoin scam

Bitcoin is the most well-known version of a cryptocurrency – a virtual currency that some people use as money even though it has no external governmental backing.

One thing that cryptocurrencies have going for them is they are difficult to counterfeit. They are also very difficult to track, which means that once you sign over an amount of Bitcoin, you don’t have any means to get it back.

Alabama Power doesn’t accept Bitcoin. Few companies do. Those that do also accept other things. If you get a warning that demands immediate payment – whether through Bitcoin or prepaid debit cards – ignore it and contact us directly.