Instruments of Hope Unity Fund continues Violins of Hope’s Alabama legacy

Violins of Hope were played as Jews walked to their deaths at Holocaust camps during World War II. The sounds of those instruments in Birmingham last year heralded another purpose in promoting human rights, social justice and inter-religious dialogue.

Jeffrey and Gail Bayer brought the Violins of Hope to Birmingham after being touched by their profound and gripping story. Now, the Bayers have launched the Instruments of Hope Unity Fund, which will continue the legacy of the Violins of Hope and the ideals they promote.

“Everyone who worked on Violins of Hope made the decision that with all the effort, it would be a shame to see it end after the four-day event,” Jeffrey Bayer said. “We decided to make it a jumping off point for an initiative that will continue for a long time, and one which will make a difference.”

Instruments of Hope Unity Fund seeks to change the tune on hatred, division from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Bayers would like to see the fund be a catalyst for different groups in Birmingham working together to foster mutual understanding and respect, promote inclusive participation in public life, reduce prejudice, and advance justice and peace.

“Our initiative is to promote brotherhood and peace and dialogue. We want that to actually translate to something positive in Birmingham so it becomes a beacon for the rest of the country,” Gail Bayer said.

Zhaundra Jones is senior program officer with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, which is helping the Bayers with the fund. “Instruments of Hope Unity Fund grew from a conversation about challenges facing Birmingham and its growth, and how they could use the Violins of Hope to continue the discussion,” she said.

The Bayers brought the Violins of Hope to Birmingham last year for concerts, exhibits and educational programs with Birmingham city schools. The reception was tremendous, giving them the idea for the Instruments of Hope Unity Fund.

“Birmingham needs to grow. Birmingham needs to promote a more vibrant economy so we can create economic opportunities for more people than we’ve done so far,” Jeffrey Bayer said. “We want to do this because Birmingham has been my home forever. Our children and grandchildren are here.”

Gail and Jeffrey Bayer at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) The Violins of Hope were the inspiration for the Instruments of Hope Unity Fund. A violin stands a testament during a concert last year at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Amnon and his wife Assaela, with Sally Downs, a Violins of Hope board member. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) An art project about Violins of Hope took place last year with Birmingham City Schools. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) The Violins of Hope concert last year at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) A Violin of Hope with a hate symbol inside is a reminder of what they were used for. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Avshi Weinstein speaks about the Violins of Hope last year at Temple Emanu-El. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) The Violins of Hope were on display at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church after the concert. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) The Violins of Hope concert last year at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Sally Downs honors the men restoring the Violins of Hope, Amnon Weinstein and his son Avshi. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Jeffrey Bayer during the concert last year at the16th Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) A Violin of Hope was played last year during concert at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Amnon and his wife Assaela, with Sally Downs, a Violins of Hope board member. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) An art project about Violins of Hope took place last year with Birmingham City Schools. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) The Violins of Hope were played at Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham last year. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Gail and Jeffrey Bayer with a Violin of Hope. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)

The Bayers have deep roots in Birmingham with a thriving business, Bayer Properties, as well as family, friends and community.

“Birmingham has been an amazing community for us and we want to give back so others can have the same opportunities that we’ve been fortunate to have,” Jeffrey Bayer said.

