James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Thanksgiving week

COLD START, NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures are generally in the 20s across the northern half of the state this morning, with freezing temperatures deep into south Alabama. But we warm nicely today with sunshine in full supply; we project a high in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold; the early temperatures tomorrow will be generally in the mid to upper 30s, but colder pockets will see another freeze.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An easy forecast. Dry air means sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. The high will be in the mid 60s tomorrow and Sunday, right at seasonal averages for mid-November.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 59 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

UAB will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (6 p.m. kickoff). Clouds will increase during the game, but the weather will stay dry. Temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Dry weather continues across Alabama. A few clouds will show up Tuesday, with slightly cooler air Wednesday, when highs drop back into the 50s. Otherwise, highs next week will be mostly in the low to mid 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

IRON BOWL: For now the weather looks perfect for Alabama’s biggest football game of the year on Saturday, Nov. 24. It should be a mostly sunny day in Tuscaloosa with temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter. But we are more than a week out, and this could change.

