James Spann: A good chance for Alabama to dry out

DRY DAYS: Birmingham has received 4.98 inches of rain this month, and we have a surplus of 2.49 inches for the year, so we certainly can sit back and enjoy a fairly long stretch of dry weather in the days ahead. Tonight will be clear with a low in the 30s for most places around the state; colder spots across north Alabama will see another freeze early Saturday morning.

We have a good supply of sunshine across the state this afternoon with temperatures between 57 and 61 degrees. That’s a nice warm-up after a cold start; most communities were in the 20s at daybreak.

The weekend will feature sunny, pleasant days and fair, chilly nights. Look for a high in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts The Citadel at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 59 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

Auburn will host Liberty Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be a sunny afternoon with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

UAB will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (6 p.m. kickoff). Clouds will increase during the game, but the weather will stay dry. Temperatures will fall from near 65 at kickoff into the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Generally dry weather continues with pleasant days and cool nights; it does look like Mobile and Baldwin counties will have some risk of rain on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to a low moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday, and close to 60 Wednesday through Friday.

IRON BOWL: For now, the weather looks perfect for Alabama’s biggest football game of the year on Saturday, Nov. 24. It should be a mostly sunny day in Tuscaloosa with temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter. But, remember, we are more than a week out, and this could change.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

