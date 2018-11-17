On this day in Alabama history: State extended jurisdiction over Creeks

November 17, 1828

On this day, the Alabama General Assembly in 1828 approved an act that extended state jurisdiction over the Creek nation, effective in January 1829. Tribal leaders sought relief from the federal government; instead, President Andrew Jackson took advantage of the development to further pressure the Creeks to leave. In March 1829 he proclaimed that federal protections would only apply to Creeks willing to relocate west. “Where you now are, you and my white children are too near to each other to live in harmony and peace. … Beyond the great river Mississippi, where a part of your nation has gone, your father has provided a country large enough for all of you, and he advises you to remove to it.” By 1836, either as the result of settler encroachment, secession via treaties or outright land confiscation, most Creeks had either migrated voluntarily or were forcibly moved to Indian Territory in what is present-day Oklahoma.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama or the Equal Justice Initiative.

The state of Mississippi and Alabama territory, 1817, (Library of Congress Geography and Map Division) Print showing Andrew Jackson, sitting, speaking with William Weatherford. (engraving by J.R. Chapin, artwork by W. Ridgway, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) “Coffin hand bill” originated by Republican editor John Binns in his campaign against presidential candidate Andrew Jackson. Some coffins represent soldiers and Indians allegedly condemned and executed by Jackson. (Library of Congress, Rare Book and Special Collections Division)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.