Recipe: Creole Cornbread Dressing

In the South, it’s just not Thanksgiving without cornbread dressing on the table. And while many would say it ranks right up there with the turkey in terms of importance, there are others, myself included, who think it ranks just a hair above it. I mean, we have turkey often throughout the year, but dressing only comes at Thanksgiving and that fact alone is what elevates it above its poultry counterpart in my book.
I’ve given you my classic recipe and my recipe that incorporates savory mushrooms and bacon. Today, I’ve got another amazing take on the dish that y’all are just going to love.
My Creole Cornbread Dressing takes the classic and adds a ton of flavor in the way of the holy trinity (sautéed onions, peppers and celery), some andouille sausage, and a heaping helping of Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning.
Using Tony Chachere’s adds so much flavor and just a touch of heat. There’s no reason to add salt and pepper when you use it. And I’m all about saving a step or two.
If you’re serious about adding a punch of flavor to the Thanksgiving table, you’re going to want to try this out for sure.
And be sure to think outside turkey time, too.
Since this dressing has sausage in it, it makes a perfect complete meal all by itself.
Y’all enjoy.
Creole Cornbread Dressing
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Servings: 10
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) package andouille sausage, diced
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 2 ribs celery, finely diced
- 6 cups crumbled cornbread
- 1 (10 1/2-ounce) can cream of celery soup
- 1 (10 1/2-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 13- by 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat and sauté the sausage until just starting to brown — about 5 minutes. Remove the sausage and set aside, leaving the rendered fat in the pan. Add the onion, bell pepper and celery to the skillet. Cook about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Set aside.
- In a large bowl combine the cornbread, cream of celery soup, cream of chicken soup, broth, sautéed sausage and vegetables, and Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. Stir well. Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Bake uncovered for 30 to 45 minutes or until golden brown.