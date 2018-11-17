Recipe: Creole Cornbread Dressing

In the South, it’s just not Thanksgiving without cornbread dressing on the table. And while many would say it ranks right up there with the turkey in terms of importance, there are others, myself included, who think it ranks just a hair above it. I mean, we have turkey often throughout the year, but dressing only comes at Thanksgiving and that fact alone is what elevates it above its poultry counterpart in my book.

I’ve given you my classic recipe and my recipe that incorporates savory mushrooms and bacon. Today, I’ve got another amazing take on the dish that y’all are just going to love.

My Creole Cornbread Dressing takes the classic and adds a ton of flavor in the way of the holy trinity (sautéed onions, peppers and celery), some andouille sausage, and a heaping helping of Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning.

Using Tony Chachere’s adds so much flavor and just a touch of heat. There’s no reason to add salt and pepper when you use it. And I’m all about saving a step or two.

If you’re serious about adding a punch of flavor to the Thanksgiving table, you’re going to want to try this out for sure.

And be sure to think outside turkey time, too.

Since this dressing has sausage in it, it makes a perfect complete meal all by itself.

Y’all enjoy.

Creole Cornbread Dressing

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package andouille sausage, diced

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 ribs celery, finely diced

6 cups crumbled cornbread

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can cream of celery soup

1 (10 1/2-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

2 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Instructions