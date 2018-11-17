Scott Martin: Great weather weekend in store for Alabama

TODAY: We have a zonal flow set up across much of the eastern half of the country as a strong ridge is building over the northwestern corner of the country and into Canada. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with clear skies this evening. Winds will be light and afternoon highs top out in the mid-60s across the area. Out in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama/Citadel game, temperatures will start in the upper 50s at kickoff (11 a.m.) and climb into the mid-60s by the fourth quarter. Down on the plains in Auburn, kickoff temperatures (3 p.m.) will be in the mid-60s and dropping into the upper 40s by the final whistle.

SUNDAY: We’ll have sunny skies throughout the day, but some clouds will start to move in late. There will be no rain involved with those clouds, as our air is just too dry to support any rainfall at this point. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to the upper 60s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The beginning of the week will be mainly dry through “Hump Day” as a high will start off on Monday over the Alabama Gulf Coast. We may have to deal with a spotty shower very late on Monday as some moisture will be working around the north side of that high, but those chances dissipate completely by the morning rush hour on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

That high will move out, but another one will be building out to our west over the eastern parts of Oklahoma and Kansas on Tuesday. Skies will clear out early and we’ll have plenty of sunshine by late morning with highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

On Wednesday, the high will have made it just to our northwest over western Tennessee. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Look for outstanding weather for the day of thanks, featuring plenty of sunshine with a passing cloud or two. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s to the lower 60s across central Alabama.

FRIDAY: A disturbance is starting to form out to our west that will be bringing with it some higher moisture values. That means that we could see a few scattered showers during the day on Friday across central Alabama. Umbrellas may be needed at times while you’re out hitting the shopping centers grabbing up those holiday deals. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area.

THE TROPICS: There are no areas of interest across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea, and no new tropical cyclone development is expected throughout the next five days. Only 13 more days of the Atlantic Hurricane Season left for 2018.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

VOODOO LAND: The good news is that those shower chances will be lifting out of the area on Saturday morning, Nov. 24, well before kickoff of the Alabama/Auburn game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It is still too early to know for certain as this is still out in Voodoo Land, and this model output will change throughout the week. Shower chances look to creep back in for Sunday for the late morning through the evening hours.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.