What to do if you get scammed

Maybe it was the misspelled words.

Maybe it was that feeling something was not quite right.

Maybe it was that odd way the representative spoke to you.

Any of those could be signs that a would-be criminal has scammed you. Here are some steps you can take.

Call any banks or credit cards that may have been involved.

The sooner you initiate a fraud alert, the more likely you will limit the damage to your accounts. Call Alabama Power (or whomever was impersonated) and let the company know you suspect a scam. (It helps the company warn others.)

Did you click a link? Disconnect your computer from the internet and run a malware scan. If you don’t know how, find a friend who does. You don’t want any programs lurking in the background, stealing your passwords and sensitive personal information.

