James Spann: Showers for Alabama tonight; dry, cooler on Tuesday

RADAR CHECK: We have a batch of showers falling over west Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front; that rain will spread eastward over the next few hours. Rain amounts over the next six to eight hours should be on the light side, one-quarter inch or less for most communities. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the low 40s early Tuesday.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: The sky becomes sunny Tuesday and the day will be cooler, with a high in the 50s. We drop down into the 28- to 34-degree range early Wednesday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Then, during the day Wednesday, the sky will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: The low early Thursday morning will be in the 30s, followed by a high around 60 degrees with a good supply of sunshine. The average high for Nov. 22 at Birmingham is 62.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday, and a wave will bring widespread rain to the state Friday night. For now it looks like most of the rain will come from about 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely.

Most of the daytime Saturday looks dry; we might see a bit of sun by afternoon, with a high in the 60s. Then, on Sunday, the day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by late afternoon and evening as a clipper-type system moves in from the northwest. Moisture will be pretty limited and rain amounts should be light.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, rain is likely with temperatures in the 50s. Then, for the Iron Bowl Saturday in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, but the weather looks dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the game; very pleasant.

UAB plays at Middle Tennessee State Saturday (2 p.m. kickoff in Murfreesboro). The sky will be mostly cloudy, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks cool and dry for the first half of the week; some rain could return by Thursday or Friday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet; the hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

