On this day in Alabama history: Talladega College was founded

Nov. 20, 1965

Talladega College – the oldest private historically black liberal arts college in Alabama – was founded on this day in 1965.

It was established by freedmen Thomas Tarrant and William Savery, to meet the educational needs of the children of freed slaves. The first classes were held in the home of a former slave, and they soon outgrew that space. Savery and Tarrant lobbied to arrange the purchase of another nearby school, the Baptist Academy, along with 20 acres. After the turn of the century, Talladega was among one of the first schools approved for accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.

Enrollment at the school now hovers in the 350-student range. Talladega College has a proud tradition of sending graduates for advanced degrees, with a rate of more than 80 percent.

Swayne Hall at Talladega College, 1980. (HABS, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

