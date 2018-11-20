James Spann: Alabama gets sunny today; rain returns late Friday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast heading toward midweek, Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLEARING THIS MORNING: We have a few a lingering sprinkles on radar early this morning in the wake of a cold front that passed through a few hours ago; those will end soon and the sky will clear this morning. Everyone will be in bright sunshine by afternoon, and temperatures will be cooler today with highs generally in the 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold; we will be very close to freezing early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW/THANKSGIVING: Dry weather continues tomorrow and Thursday with sunny days and clear nights; the high tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s, and on Thanksgiving Day we rise into the low 60s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Clouds will return Friday, and rain should arrive late in the day as a wave aloft approaches from the west. Rain will be widespread statewide Friday night with a few thunderstorms possible. Severe storms are not expected, and rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely. The rain should end very early in the day Saturday, possibly before daybreak; we might see a few peeks of sun Saturday afternoon with a high in the mid 60s.

Clouds thicken again Sunday, and showers are likely Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of another cold front. This will be a fairly dynamic system, but moisture and instability will be lacking. The high Sunday will also be in the mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, rain is likely with temperatures in the 50s. Then, for the Iron Bowl Saturday in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, but the weather looks dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

UAB plays at Middle Tennessee State Saturday (2 p.m. kickoff in Murfreesboro). The sky will be mostly cloudy, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at kickoff, falling into the 50s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be breezy and cooler with clouds lingering much of the day; then we expect dry and chilly weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is possible late in the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1900: A tornado struck the town of Columbia, in Maury County, Tennessee, at approximately 9:30 p.m. A very destructive and devastating path was cut through the northwestern parts of town, with the most damage occurring in the Macedonia community. This twister ended up being rated an F4 and was on the ground for a total of 8 miles. The damage path at its widest was 300 yards, littered with pieces of homes and cabins. Twenty-seven people lost their lives, and another 75 were injured.

