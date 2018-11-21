On this day in Alabama history: ‘Big Jim’ Folsom died

Nov. 21, 1987

Two-term governor “Big Jim” Folsom, Sr. died on this day in 1987.

Born in Elba in 1908, Folsom attended college but did not graduate, leaving in 1929 to help his family recover from a flood. He launched his political career in 1933, but was not successful until his second gubernatorial run in 1946. At the time, he was ineligible to immediately run again, but was successful in 1954.

Considered a populist, Folsom was an early advocate for greater poll access, more access to government positions for women, and legislative reapportionment.

Folsom lived long enough to see his oldest son, Jim Folsom, Jr., serve as lieutenant governor. The younger Folsom held that position from 1986 until 1993, and ascended to governor himself from 1993-95 when sitting governor Guy Hunt was found guilty of violating state ethics laws.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Portrait of Jim Folsom, Governor of Alabama, 1955. (Glomerata, Auburn University; Wikipedia) The family of James “Big Jim” Folsom had grown to include seven children by the time his second term as governor neared its end. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) James “Big Jim” Folsom was a popular governor, advocating social equality and political changes such as legislative reapportionment. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) James “Big Jim” Folsom’s first term as governor (1947-51) included a number of progressive proposals that were rejected by the state legislature, such as rewriting the 1901 Constitution and placing women on juries. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.