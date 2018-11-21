On this day in Alabama history: ‘Big Jim’ Folsom died

Nov. 21, 1987
Two-term governor “Big Jim” Folsom, Sr. died on this day in 1987.
Born in Elba in 1908, Folsom attended college but did not graduate, leaving in 1929 to help his family recover from a flood. He launched his political career in 1933, but was not successful until his second gubernatorial run in 1946. At the time, he was ineligible to immediately run again, but was successful in 1954.
Considered a populist, Folsom was an early advocate for greater poll access, more access to government positions for women, and legislative reapportionment.
Folsom lived long enough to see his oldest son, Jim Folsom, Jr., serve as lieutenant governor. The younger Folsom held that position from 1986 until 1993, and ascended to governor himself from 1993-95 when sitting governor Guy Hunt was found guilty of violating state ethics laws.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
