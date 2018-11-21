Fall’s finery is one of many things to be thankful for in Alabama

Our goal here at Alabama NewsCenter is to find the great things about this state we call home and share them with you. You might say that almost every story carries something we’re thankful for about Alabama.

This time of year, one of those things is the natural beauty autumn brings to the state.

We asked you to share your photos of that beauty and you delivered! As we all prepare to pause and give thanks for the many blessings this Thanksgiving, we hope we’ve reminded you that there is much to be proud of in Alabama.