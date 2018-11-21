Fall’s finery is one of many things to be thankful for in Alabama

Our goal here at Alabama NewsCenter is to find the great things about this state we call home and share them with you. You might say that almost every story carries something we’re thankful for about Alabama.
This time of year, one of those things is the natural beauty autumn brings to the state.
We asked you to share your photos of that beauty and you delivered! As we all prepare to pause and give thanks for the many blessings this Thanksgiving, we hope we’ve reminded you that there is much to be proud of in Alabama.
The range of reds, yellows and oranges blending with the greens and blue skies give color to Alabama this fall. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors are on full display across Alabama. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors are reflected in the water in Lake View, Alabama. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
McDill Point at Cheaha Trailhead is one of the best places to get an overhead view of the natural beauty of Alabama in the fall. (Nicholas Turner)
Oak Mountain is one of the best places to enjoy the natural beauty of Alabama. (Lakesha Carter)
Alabama shows its natural splendor in the fall. (Barbara VanPelt)
Fall’s beauty in Alabama is often best experienced with family and friends. (Tamara Hall)
Desoto Falls is a primary spot for autumns array of colors in Alabama. (Michael Baswell)
We often don’t have to look beyond our own backyard to see the natural beauty of Alabama. (Chris Thompson)
The sky itself adds color to Alabama, such as this sunrise as seen from the top of Alabama Power’s Miller Steam Plant. (Dennis Olive)
The falls at Little River Canyon Nature Preserve are a lovely sight. (Donna Cope/Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall brings out the best colors in Alabama. (Tracy Thomas)
The colors of fall are on display across Alabama. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Natural beauty is found everywhere in Alabama in the fall. (Karen Shepherd)
The range of colors are on full display across Alabama in places like Lagarde Park in Anniston. (Tracy Thomas)
We often don’t have to look beyond our own backyard to see the natural beauty of Alabama. (Tracy Thomas)
Fall brings out the best colors in Alabama. (Tracy Thomas)
The range of reds, yellows and oranges blending with the greens and blue skies give color to Alabama this fall. (Alabama NewsCenter)
