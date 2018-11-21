James Spann: Nice, dry Thanksgiving for Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Thanksgiving travel from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY START: Here are some temperatures just before daybreak across Alabama:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 24

Cullman — 25

Millport — 26

Weaver — 27

Decatur — 27

Anniston — 28

Haleyville — 28

Hueytown — 28

Bessemer — 28

Pell City — 28

Talladega — 28

Montgomery — 31

Birmingham — 32

Tuscaloosa — 32

Jemison — 33

Mobile — 39

Today will be cool and dry. With a good supply of sunshine we expect a high in the mid to upper 50s for north and central Alabama today, with 60s for the southern counties of the state. Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the 30s; colder pockets will see another freeze.

Tomorrow will be a very nice Thanksgiving day. With ample sunshine, we expect a high in the low 60s, very close to seasonal averages.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday with a high in the upper 50s, and rain moves into the state Friday night. The air will be stable, so there is no threat of severe weather, and we probably won’t have much thunder. The main window for rain will come from about 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday; rain amounts of one-half to three-quarters of an inch are likely.

The bulk of the day Saturday will be dry and mild; we could see some sun breaking through by afternoon. The high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks mild with a high around 70; clouds will increase during the day and we will mention the chance of a shower late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, thanks to a vigorous weather system passing just north of the state. But, thankfully, there will be very little instability and moisture to work with, so rain, if any, should be very light with no risk of severe storms.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night, rain is possible with temperatures in the 50s. There is a chance the rain arrives after the games are over across east Alabama; rain is most likely for games on the western side of the state.

For the Iron Bowl Saturday in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, but the weather looks dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kickoff, falling into the low 60s by the final whistle. A very comfortable Saturday afternoon for late November.

UAB plays at Middle Tennessee State Saturday (2 p.m. kickoff in Murfreesboro). The sky will be mostly cloudy, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling into the upper 50s by the second half.

Jacksonville State hosts East Tennessee State Saturday evening at Burgess-Snow Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff); the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the upper 50s at kickoff into the mid 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be breezy and cooler with gradual clearing, followed by dry and very cool weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and storms should return late in the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A three-day tornado outbreak began that struck large parts of the eastern and midwestern United States on Nov. 21–23. Also sometimes referred to as the Widespread Outbreak (as was the 1974 Super Outbreak initially), this exceptionally long-lasting and geographically large outbreak produced more than $300 million in damage, along with 26 deaths and 641 injuries in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The outbreak, with 41 continual hours of tornado activity, was one of the longest-lasting and largest fall tornado outbreaks in the United States.

