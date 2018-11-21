University of Alabama wins annual food fight with Auburn

By University of Alabama

University of Alabama wins annual food fight with Auburn
Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger student volunteers at the University of Alabama reveal the total pounds of food collected for 2018. (University of Alabama)

The University of Alabama finished its 2018 Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive by collecting 309,194 pounds of food. The result was more than 40,000 pounds over the 2017 total of 260,453.

The Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive and Auburn University’s corresponding Beat Bama food drive have collected more than 3 million pounds of nonperishable food for needy families in Alabama. This year’s drive ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

This year, Auburn’s Beat Bama drive raised 255,196 pounds.

All food and money collected from the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive will go to the West Alabama Food Bank. The food bank works with nine counties in West Alabama, serving a population of more than 315,000 residents.

More than 1,000 students volunteer annually at the West Alabama Food Bank, said Courtney Chapman Thomas, director of UA’s Center for Service and Leadership.

For more information, contact the Center for Service and Leadership at 205-348-2865, or go to beatauburnbeathunger.ua.edu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

University of Alabama students celebrate the end of the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive with Dr. David Grady, vice president, student life. (University of Alabama)
University of Alabama students celebrate the end of the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive. (University of Alabama)
University of Alabama students celebrate the end of the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive. (University of Alabama)
University of Alabama students celebrate the end of the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive. (University of Alabama)
about-us

When it comes to environmental stewardship, Alabama Power's Paige Aplin is one of the BEST

Prev Story
community

UAB’s tiniest patients ready for Thanksgiving in the NICU

Next Story

Related Stories