University of Alabama wins annual food fight with Auburn

The University of Alabama finished its 2018 Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive by collecting 309,194 pounds of food. The result was more than 40,000 pounds over the 2017 total of 260,453.

The Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive and Auburn University’s corresponding Beat Bama food drive have collected more than 3 million pounds of nonperishable food for needy families in Alabama. This year’s drive ran from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

This year, Auburn’s Beat Bama drive raised 255,196 pounds.

All food and money collected from the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive will go to the West Alabama Food Bank. The food bank works with nine counties in West Alabama, serving a population of more than 315,000 residents.

More than 1,000 students volunteer annually at the West Alabama Food Bank, said Courtney Chapman Thomas, director of UA’s Center for Service and Leadership.

For more information, contact the Center for Service and Leadership at 205-348-2865, or go to beatauburnbeathunger.ua.edu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.