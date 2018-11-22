How one mother and her 152-day NICU warrior navigated their prematurity journey

When Alisha Thompson Congress, D.O., a family medicine physician at Medical West Hospital, an affiliate of University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, found out she was pregnant, she recalls it as the perfect surprise. After issues with fertility, this pregnancy was “good until it wasn’t,” Congress recounted.

On April 17, 2016, Congress gave birth to a baby boy, Langston Miles, born at 23 weeks and three days’ gestation, or just over five months of pregnancy. A fragile 1-pound, 7-ounce baby, Langston was just a little heavier than a bottle of water.

Congress soothes Langston. (Congress) Premature babies must wear special goggles to protect their eyes in NICU. (Congress) Congress comforts her infant. (Congress)

He was immediately admitted to UAB’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the only Level IV NICU in Alabama, while his mother – a physician herself – watched.

“It was surreal because, as a doctor, I knew what every beep of the monitor meant. I knew all too well what his labs and vitals indicated, and I knew what the risks were. I couldn’t turn it off,” Congress said. “I just remember praying to be his mom and not a doctor. I am a doctor to thousands, but I am a mother to just this boy – this is my job.”

According to March of Dimes, 380,000 babies are born prematurely – or born before 37 weeks’ gestation – in the United States each year, with complications from premature birth serving as the No. 1 cause of death of babies in our country. November is Prematurity Awareness Month, helping to spotlight the serious health problem that is prematurity and how it impacts the health of babies born too soon.

Langston spent 152 days in UAB’s RNICU, while Congress balanced the ups and downs of understanding what being a NICU parent meant, including the physical changes her body was experiencing post-birth as she was nursing, as well as the emotional rollercoaster associated with not bringing her baby home from the hospital as planned.

For NICU parents, the uncertainties and sense of unfamiliarity can be trying. During a time when parents end up spending uncertain periods of time in the RNICU and/or Continuing Care Nursery, the team at UAB aims to try to provide a sense of normalcy and individualized care to help the family through their journey.

“Having a preterm baby is a huge surprise to most families, and my job is to support them as they navigate a journey most never anticipate. No one puts premature birth or the NICU in their birth plan,” said Sandra Milstead, family nurse liaison in UAB’s RNICU and CCN. “They go through a time of shock and then begin to settle into a foreign place that will be their home for days, weeks – sometimes for months. It’s a trying time for these families, and we aim to help them by providing the best care for the baby and his or her family, as well as providing opportunities to make special moments and memories.”

Langston is now a healthy, vibrant, energetic 2-year-old, and Congress looks back on his time in the NICU as a part of their unique journey, blogging about how her family navigates life after the NICU on her blog, Miracles and Milestones, with the hope of providing support and guidance for other NICU parents; she has even written a book – “Miracles and Milestones” – with the same purpose.

“Even on good days it can be hard to breathe, as it is easy to feel hopeless when you can’t directly care for your baby,” Congress said. “My hope is that our story can help others who are in the same position know about the struggles, joys and victories of parenting a premature baby.”