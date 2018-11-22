On this day in Alabama history: ‘Dean of American sportswriters’ Bozeman Bulger was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Photograph showing baseball player Ty Cobb, 1921. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

Nov. 22, 1877

Alabama is not new to being a cradle of sports information. Alabama native Bozeman Bulger – born on this day in 1877 – was considered the dean of American sportswriters in his time.

Bulger grew up in Dadeville as the son of a newspaper man, and went on to get a law degree at the University of Alabama. He was working as a legislative clerk when he was asked to fill in as a correspondent for the Atlanta Constitution, as he had an understanding of this strange sport called “football.”

Soon, Bulger was the sports editor of the Birmingham Age-Herald, and later began profiling sports celebrities for the New York World. He worked as a ghostwriter for athletes such as baseball legends Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, and Honus Wagner – and boxing champion John L. Sullivan.

Bulger died in 1932, leaving behind a wife and a daughter.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

