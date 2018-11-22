Roll Tide: Crimson Tide broadcasting legend Tom Roberts talks Iron Bowl, favorite players and Tua

When you talk about Alabama Crimson Tide legends, names like Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Derrick Thomas, Mark Ingram or Johnny Musso will come up.

No one would deny that Tom Roberts certainly qualifies. The former director of broadcasting for the Crimson Tide Sports Network is as much a part of University of Alabama lore as those greats who played the game.

Roberts worked 36 years for the network and has seen more Alabama football than most. So, what does he think of this year’s undefeated incarnation of the Crimson Tide?

“This year’s team offensively is the best we’ve ever had,” Roberts said. “The main reason it’s better is Tua Tagovailoa.”

Tagovailoa is star quarterback of the Crimson Tide who has broken or is on pace to break many records for the Tide and is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

“I’ve seen the great Alabama quarterbacks in the past – the Stablers, the Namaths, A.J. McCarron certainly was great. Jay Barker had a great run. None of them can hold a candle to Tua,” Roberts said.

Roberts talks about some of his favorite Bama players of all time, his thoughts on why the Iron Bowl is the greatest rivalry and offers a prediction for this year’s game.

