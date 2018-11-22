Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl are everything in Can’t Miss Alabama

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

48th Annual Thanksgiving Pow Wow

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Poarch Creek Indians Nov. 22-23 at 9 a.m. in Atmore. Mark the memorable occasion with a visit to the Creek land with tribal members for their annual Pow Wow. Crafts, quilts and authentic tribal wear will be on display with dancing.

Thanksgiving Day Hike

Plan an eventful morning of fun and exercise Thanksgiving Day with the Land Trust of North Alabama’s 25th annual Thanksgiving Day Hike. Wear long pants and good walking shoes. Bring along bottled water, a hiking stick and snacks. Cameras are welcome and dogs must have leads. The free hike is led by volunteers and staff Thursday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

The moderate three-hour hike is located at 2442 Bankhead Parkway in Huntsville.

Registration is required.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “The Sound of Music” through Sunday, Dec. 30 as a part of its 2018-19 season. The production tells the beloved story of Maria, a young and spirited nun-turned-governess, and the Von Trapp family. The 1965 film adaption starring Julie Andrews won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Other adaptions have won Tony and Grammy awards.

For tickets, click here.

Iron Bowl

The countdown is on to one of the most exciting rivalry games of the year, the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 24. Alabama will face Auburn at 2:30 p.m. in the 82nd annual game. CBS Sports will broadcast live from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will face Auburn at 2:30 p.m. in the 82nd annual game.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful camellias, hollies, Japanese maples, ornamental grasses, herbs and vegetables are among the array of flowers. View the November gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is located at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Ice Skating

Railroad Park will transform into a winter wonderland Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 6. The 50-by-80-foot rink is in its third season. The rink will open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices include skate rental, tax and unlimited time on the ice. Children 12 and under are $10, adults are $12 and groups of 20 or more skate for $9 per person. Although skates are included in the ticket price, individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Season passes are available.

The rink will be closed Christmas Day.

Visit railroadpark.org/iceskating for season passes.

For details, email [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.

Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. S.