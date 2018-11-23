On this day in Alabama history: Former U.S. senator and industrialist Willard Warner died

Nov. 23, 1906

U.S. Senator Willard Warner, who represented Alabama from 1868 to 1871, died on this day in 1906.

Born and raised in Ohio, Warner took a different path to Alabama. He went to California for the 1849 gold rush, returned to Ohio to become a grocer, then to New Jersey where he got into manufacturing. He later served as a Union officer during the Civil War.

Post-war, he purchased a cotton plantation near Prattville and his family split time between there and Ohio. As the first Alabama senator during the Reconstruction Era, he didn’t have much in the way of accomplishments, other than helping get Alabama readmitted to the Union.

His biggest impact on the state came afterward, as his knowledge and experience in manufacturing put him in position to develop the iron industry in Alabama.

