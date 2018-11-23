James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama tonight; dry Saturday

James Spann has the Black Friday forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

QUICK WEATHER CHANGES: Clouds will increase across Alabama today; temperatures will be below average with a high in the mid 50s for north Alabama and in the low to mid 60s for the southern counties of the state. Rain will move in from the west tonight; we project rain amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch for most places. Some thunder is possible, but not especially likely, and there is no threat of severe storms. The rain will end very early Saturday morning, generally before 7 a.m.

THE WEEKEND: Morning clouds Saturday will give way to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon; we rise into the mid 60s. On Sunday, after morning sunshine, clouds will move back in by afternoon, and a cold front will bring the chance of showers late in the day and Sunday night. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts will be under one-tenth of an inch in most spots. The high Sunday will be in the 65- to 70-degree range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be cloudy for tonight’s high school football playoff games, and rain is possible. The best chance of rain will come for games across west Alabama; there is a chance rain holds off until after the games are completely over on the eastern side of the state. I would still take the rain gear to any stadium in the state. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

For the Iron Bowl Saturday in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the weather looks very nice. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will fall from near 68 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle. There’s no risk of rain.

UAB plays at Middle Tennessee State Saturday (2 p.m. kickoff in Murfreesboro). The sky will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the low 60s.

Jacksonville State hosts East Tennessee State Saturday evening at Burgess-Snow Field (6:30 p.m. kickoff); the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 60 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sharply colder. The sky will clear during the day, but the high will be only in the upper 40s over north Alabama, with 50s to the south. Tuesday through Thursday look dry with cool days and cold nights; there will be some risk of rain toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin. The fall hurricane season ends in 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Supercells formed late in the day across much of Arkansas and Mississippi, the beginning of a severe weather outbreak that would affect Alabama heavily the next day. On Nov. 24, 2001, a total of 24 tornadoes would touch down across the north and central part of the state, killing four people. One EF-4 touched down between Oneonta and Gadsden in Blount and Etowah counties.

