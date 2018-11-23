War Eagle: Auburn legend Quentin Riggins talks Tigers, Iron Bowl and coach Dye

As an Auburn player, former linebacker Quentin Riggins never lost in the Iron Bowl, the name given to the annual rivalry with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As a 25-year member of the Auburn broadcasting team, however, he did come to know the agony of defeat.

As a player, a broadcaster or a fan, Riggins said the Iron Bowl is something special.

“The emotions associated with this game is too hard to explain,” he said. “We’re spoiled by having the best rivalry in sports.”

Riggins is senior vice president of Government and Corporate Affairs at Alabama Power and serves on the Auburn University Board of Trustees.

He reflects on his time playing for coach Pat Dye, playing in his first Iron Bowl and, though the Tigers are a decided underdog heading into this year’s rivalry, Riggins predicted Auburn will be ready.

“We’re going to come play and we’re going to compete,” he said.

War Eagle: Auburn football legend Quentin Riggins reflects on Iron Bowls past and present, Pat Dye and lessons from the game from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.