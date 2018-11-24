On this day in Alabama history: UAB played its first men’s basketball game

Nov. 24, 1978
Although it’s considered a fixture now, the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers tipped off their first men’s basketball game 40 years ago.
The athletic department was founded in 1977, with the splashy hire of UCLA head coach Gene Bartow (the man picked to succeed the legendary John Wooden).
The Blazers played their first game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex before a crowd of more than 14,000. They lost that game to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, by a score of 64-55.
The Blazers didn’t have to wait long for the first victory – it came the next day, with a 67-51 win over San Francisco State.
