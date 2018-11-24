Recipe: Ham and Cheddar Biscuits

We’ve done several brunches recently and these Ham and Cheddar Biscuits have been the star at each one. They’re classic flaky biscuits layered with gooey cheese and studded with salty, smoked ham. And even though it might not sound like it, these babies are super delicious with some strawberry jelly or jam – there’s just something about that sweet and salty combo.

I really like using creamy, delicious Borden® Cheese because it transforms my favorite brunch recipes into something memorable. Just like with my recipes, love is always an ingredient in Borden® Cheese.

That’s because Borden® Cheese is brought to you by a cooperative of more than 8,000 family-owned dairy farms across the United States.

I think that’s why using it makes me feel good. I’m supporting family farms in the process.

Anyway, back to these biscuits. These things are great for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even alongside dinner. They’re also super great just by themselves. I may have eaten more than one the minute I finished taking these pictures.

And think these gooey, tender Ham and Cheddar Biscuits. I promise they’ll be an instant favorite.

Ham and Cheddar Biscuits

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 16 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Serves 12 to 16 biscuits depending on cutter size.

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) block Borden® Sharp Cheddar Cheese

2 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter divided

1 cup finely diced smoked ham

3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Shred the cheese on a box grater and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and sugar.

Add 1/2 cup of the cold butter to the flour mixture and use a pastry blender to cut the butter into pieces about the size of peas.

Stir in the cheese and ham and mix well to combine.

Pour about 3/4 cup of buttermilk into the bowl and mix well.

If the dough is still too crumbly, gradually add more milk to get it to the point there you can roll it out, but not too sticky.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface.

Sprinkle some additional flour over the dough.

Knead the dough lightly being sure to fold it over on itself three to four times.

Gently roll or pat the dough to about 3/4-inch thick. Use a 2 1/2″ to 3″ biscuit cutter to cut the biscuits by pressing strain down to cut them.

Take care to not twist the cutter.

Use a straight up and down motion.

Transfer the biscuits to the prepared pan.

Rework the dough and continue to cut biscuits until all the dough has been used.

Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and brush the tops of each biscuit.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve warm.

